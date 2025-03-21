Police Service reactivates regional public relations offices

The Ghana Police Service is reviving all the regional public relations offices to help counter false narratives and ensure accurate information reaches the public, Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), said on Thursday.

To respond to the demands of the citizenry and public expectations, it was critical the Police Service’s communication outfit remained robust, transparent and effective, he noted.

“It is upon this premise that the current police administration under my leadership will reactivate and revive all regional police public Affairs offices to interact to meet the ever-evolving demands of our society and media partners,” he said.

The IGP was speaking at the opening of a three-day training for Regional and Unit Public Affairs Officers from across the country at the Police Training School in Accra.

He said it was the collective administrative efforts of the Service to revamp and strengthen the public affairs arm of the Service in an era marked by widespread misinformation and disinformation, especially through social media.

“The evolution of policing, the Service, like any law enforcement institution worldwide, has undergone significant transformations to adapt to the political, social and cultural dynamics of society,” Mr Yohuno said.

Policing, he said, was integral to maintaining order in any civilised societies, ensuring crime prevention, investigation, apprehension of offenders and administration of justice.

He said crime combat was a shared responsibility and required community partnership, thus the need to foster positive interactions for effective policing.

“It also involves the development of robust interpersonal skills, requiring constant reassessment of police-public relations frameworks to adapt to changing circumstances,” he added.

The IGP said in times when the public demanded greater involvement and accountability in service delivery, a well-tested approach ensured police legitimacy and built public confidence.

That was where their significant role as public affairs officers in fostering positive interactions with the public becomes essential and directly impacts police effectiveness.

He urged them to be guided by the core and ethical values of the Ghana Police Service as they interacted with the media.

Mr Yohuno said they should protect confidentiality and integrity of sensitive information, balancing it with openness and transparency, ensure credibility, integrity, impartiality and ensure constituency.

Meanwhile the training will equip them with the new administration’s vision and refine their strategies, among others.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Mrs Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, said the units across the country were ready to work together to harmonise their public communication to ensure consistent messaging.

Some past directors of the Public Affairs Directorate-PAD, including Mr David Sena Eklu and Mr Kwesi Ofori will serve as resource persons for the training.

Source: GNA