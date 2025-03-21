Less than 10% of Ghanaians visit dentists regularly

Less than 10 per cent of Ghanaians visit a dentist regularly, with most seeking care only when they experience pain or severe complications, according to the Ghana Health Service.

Professor Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, The Acting Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, said a 2023 World Health Organisation (WHO) STEPS survey on oral health in Ghana also revealed a high prevalence of oral diseases.

According to the survey, over 70 per cent of surveyed adults reported signs of gum disease (bleeding gums, pain, or swelling), while dental caries (tooth decay) remained one of the most prevalent conditions across all age groups.

Prof Kaba, revealing this at the official launch of the 2025 World Oral Health Day, said the new data highlighted the urgent need for action.

World Oral Health Day, observed annually on March 20, creates a vital opportunity to raise awareness and prioritise oral health, an essential component of people’s overall well-being that is often overlooked.

The event, with support from Colgate, is on the theme:” A Happy Mouth, A Happy Mind.”

He said the survey, linked to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) also confirmed that individuals with poor oral health were more likely to have hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, reinforcing the connection between oral health and overall systemic health.

“Approximately 50 per cent of respondents did not use fluoride toothpaste, and many reported infrequent brushing habits.

A significant proportion of those with oral health issues were also tobacco users, which increases the risk of oral cancer and periodontal disease,” he stated.

Prof Kaba explained that to tackle the growing burden, the GHS was scaling up interventions, including expanding Access to Oral Healthcare Services by deploying more dental professionals to underserved regions and leveraging technology for better oral health outcomes.

“We are also strengthening public health education and preventive measures, and enhancing collaboration with stakeholders,” he added.

He urged the public to brush twice daily with fluoride toothpaste, reduce sugar intake, avoid tobacco and alcohol consumption, and visit the dentist regularly.

Dr Richard Selormey, General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), said oral health should not be limited to the teeth but it goes beyond that.

He said the mouth plays a vital role in the human body since its presentation could lead to the oral manifestation of Human Immune Virus (HIV) and sometimes dire situations like death.

“So, the mouth plays a key role in our body and the body also affects that, so you cannot claim to be healthy when a particular aspect of your body is not healthy,” he said.

Dr Selormey advised the government to pay much attention to oral healthcare since it could generate money and good support for the sector.

“Indeed, we can generate a lot of foreign exchange from oral health because a lot of people come from the United Kingdom because it is cheaper to do orthodontic treatment and more in Ghana,” he said.

He called for an oral health policy to enable the country to prioritise and advocate for oral health.

Mr Edmund Nartey, a representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO), said oral healthcare was an essential component often overlooked and called for the needed awareness-creation to enhance the public’s overall well-being.

Mr Edward Sonkor, Colgate Representative, said good oral health contributed to the well-being of individuals, and Colgate as an industry was committed to serving the public with the best products to put bright smiles on the faces of Ghanaians.

“Beyond every smile is good oral health, because good oral health promotes the general well-being of individuals and bad one leads to several complications,” he said

The event saw the demonstration of proper oral health hygiene and encouraged the public to take oral health seriously.

Source: GNA