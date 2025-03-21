Labour Minister advocates ethical recruitment for labour migration 

Dr Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo, the Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, has emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring a well-regulated labour migration system, which prioritises “ethical recruitment and job creation.”

Speaking at the launch of the Ghana Work Abroad programme in Accra, Tuesday, he called for respect for the rights and welfare of Ghanaian migrant workers.

“We will not tolerate any situation where Ghanaian workers will go abroad and be punished for going there to work…,” he said.

“We want to see absolute respect for the Ghanaian youth who goes out there to work, and to commit themselves to the welfare of the country they are working for.”

The Ghana Work Abroad programme is described as “a transformative journey” to establish safer legal pathways for employment abroad.

Implemented by the Labour Ministry, the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and partners, the programme aims to curb irregular migration, ensure fair recruitment practices and maximise the economic benefits of remittances.

Related to the programme, Dr Pelpuo said the Ministry was engaged in other initiatives to empower migrant workers, protect their rights, and enhance access to vital information throughout the recruitment process.

“…These efforts underscore our dedication to ensuring that labour migration serves as a vehicle for sustainable economic growth and national development,” he noted.

The programme includes “an open registration process via a dedicated online portal, with eligible candidates selected based on clear criteria, and provided with necessary training,” before deployment to their designated countries, officials explained.

Dr Pelpuo said the Government would sign bilateral agreements with companies in the host countries to ensure Ghanaian workers abroad were treated “properly.”

“Government oversight will ensure that their rights and welfare are protected throughout their employment until their successful reintegration upon their return.

“…The programme is designed to create a structured and well-coordinated labour migration system that benefits both the nation and its youth,” he noted.

Dr Pelpuo highlighted the importance of equipping potential migrants with the necessary skills to meet international employability standards, and encouraged stakeholders to contribute to the success of the programme.

Mr Malik Basintale, the Chief Executive Officer, YEA, reiterated the government’s plan to tackle youth unemployment through dignified pathways and “strategic labour partnerships.”

“In collaboration with our partners, we shall be unlocking the door for Ghanaian professionals, artisans and skilled workers to showcase their expertise on the global stage…We are committed to exporting not just labour but Ghanaian excellence,” he said.

The Agency would institute a “reintegration and community impact programme” to ensure migrant workers contributed positively to economic growth when they returned home.

Mr Basintale said an inter-ministerial committee would be launched to supervise the programme, which targeted artisans and professionals in the hospitality, transportation, construction and agriculture sectors.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, King of the Ga State, and Patron of the Ghana Work Abroad programme, urged the youth to take advantage of the opportunity, work hard, and stay connected to their roots while abroad.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Chairman, Special Group of Companies, commended the mutual benefit of the initiative for the country and the youth.

Source: GNA