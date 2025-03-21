Golden Star Wassa Limited invests over $1.6m in community development

Golden Star Wassa Limited (GSWL) has officially handed over several development projects valued at $1.6 million, to nine communities within its operational catchment areas.

The beneficiary communities are Akyempim, Brofuyedru, Akosombo, Kubekro, Odumasi, Accra Town, Old Subri, Juaben and Enyinabreim.

The projects, which include, water systems, school blocks, teacher’s quarters, and a community centre, were initiated to help improve the living standards of residents in the beneficiary communities.

The projects were fully funded through the Golden Star Development Fund, which derives its resources from multiple streams.

These include 0.1 per cent of Golden Star Wassa’s pretax profit, contributions from the Golden Star Development Foundation, a levy of $1 per ounce of gold produced by Golden Star, and additional funds from third-party contractors, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitments.

The sod-cutting ceremony for the projects took place in January 2024, with construction commencing in February of the same year.

By December 2024, the contractors had successfully completed and delivered the projects, meeting the required standards and specifications.

Mr Shadrach Adjetey Sowah, the Vice President, and Managing Director of GSWL, pledged their commitments towards ensuring sustainable development and to positively impact the lives of the host communities.

“This initiative is part of our broader strategy to ensure that communities benefit from our presence and operations. We believe that investing in education, water supply, and social infrastructure is crucial for long-term community development,” he said.

Mr Sowah reaffirmed Golden Star Wassa Limited’s commitment to fostering development through partnerships and sustainable community projects.

He also its stakeholders that the company would continue to explore avenues to enhance the socio-economic well-being of the communities in which it operated.

Nana Abena Kunadjoa II, the Paramount queen mother of Wassa Fiase Traditional Area, expressed her sincere gratitude to the management of GSWL for their outstanding support to the people she serves.

“We are grateful for this support. The provision of school blocks and teacher’s quarters will go a long way to improving education in our area, while the water systems will help address the long-standing water supply challenges,” she remarked.

Nana Abena Kunadjoa II, urged the beneficiary communities to be good citizens adding “inhabitants of the beneficiary communities must cultivate a good maintenance culture in order to maintain the facilities for a long time to come”.

She said, “looking after these facilities very well, will encourage GSWL to continue to do more for the communities to promote the development of Wassa Fiase Traditional Area”.

Community leaders and beneficiaries lauded GSWL for the timely intervention, emphasising the importance of the projects in enhancing education, sanitation, and general well-being.

