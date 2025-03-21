Ministry of Agriculture calls for adoption of responsible, sustainable use of input to mitigate climate change

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture’s Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate (PPRSD), has called for the adoption of responsible and sustainable use of agricultural inputs to mitigate climate change.

It said that would safeguard productivity and environmental health.

Mr Christopher Gaitu, Deputy Director, Head of Pesticide and Fertilisers Regulatory Division, PPRSD, made the call at the launch of the second edition of the Ghana Agrochemical and Crop Protection Exhibitions and Awards (GACA), organised by Agrihouse Foundation in partnership with the Bono East Coordinating Council.

GACA is a pre-planting season initiative, serving as a market platform that brings together input dealers, farmers, agribusiness players, policymakers, and development partners to foster collaboration.

It is also an avenue for knowledge-sharing, business growth and exploration of innovative solutions to improve crop protection and sustainable agriculture practices in Ghana.

This year’s GACA will take place at the Bonokyempem Hall, Techiman in the Bono East Region on March 27 and 28, 2025 on the theme: “Sustaining the Climate and Environment – The Role of Input Dealers”.

Mr Gaitu explained that the misuse of agrochemicals could lead to soil degradation, water contamination, pest resistance and harm beneficial organisms.

Hence, he urged stakeholders to promote eco-friendly and climate-smart agricultural inputs, such as bio-pesticides, organic fertilisers, and precision farming technologies.

The Deputy Director said those innovations would reduce agriculture’s carbon footprint and mitigate the long-term effects of climate change on food systems.

Mr Gaitu added that sustaining the environment required strong partnerships between government agencies, the private sector and development organisations.

He advised regulators, policymakers, input suppliers, researchers and farmers to work together to establish policies that encouraged responsible input use, strengthen monitoring mechanisms, and build capacity across the agricultural value chain.

Mr Dominic Donkoh, Managing Partner/ Technical Director, Agromonti, said the agricultural sector, the backbone of many economies, was a contributor to and a victim of climate change.

“On one hand, agricultural activities account for around 25 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. On the other hand, climate change is affecting agricultural productivity, food security, and the livelihoods of millions of farmers worldwide,” he explained.

Mr Donkoh therefore called on agrochemical dealers to ensure that their products were used judiciously and sustainably by providing farmers with accurate information on their proper use, handling, and disposal.

He said they must promote integrated pest management (IPM) practices that combined physical, cultural, biological, and chemical controls that minimised the use of chemical pesticides and fertilisers which could help reduce the environmental impact of agricultural activities.

Madam Sheila Hanson, General / Office Manage, Green Energy Ghana, expressed her company’s commitment to collaborate with all stakeholders to promote climate-smart agriculture.

Mr Michael Opuni, General Manager, Agrihouse Foundation, said GACA, among other things, would bridge the gap between input dealers and farmers by promoting innovation and technology awareness, and create business opportunities and market linkages.

He said farmers could get discounts on products, free samples and trial packs of new products, live demonstrations on safe application of pesticides, use of modern farm equipment, and irrigation setups.

Source: GNA