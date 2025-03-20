WACCI charts ambitious path for Ghana’s agricultural transformation

Professor Eric Yirenkyi Danquah, Founding Director, West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement (WACCI), University of Ghana, has paid a working visit to Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness.

The meeting, which to place at the Office of the President Annex in Accra, afforded Prof Danquah the opportunity to make a presentation on the theme “WACCI’s Journey and Ghana’s Resetting Agenda: Harnessing Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) for Agricultural Transformation.”

He highlighted the serious challenges that had plagued Ghana’s agricultural sector for decades—low crop yields, increasing food imports, and the worsening effects of climate change.

He cautioned that without urgent action, the nation risked deepening food insecurity and economic instability.

Commending President John Dramani Mahama for launching an ambitious initiative in agriculture and agribusiness under the presidency, Prof Danquah argued that Ghana must follow the proven global pathways to agricultural transformation.

He shared WACCI’s inspiring journey and the impact of its game-changing alumni across Africa.

Prof Danquah outlined a vision to position Ghana as Africa’s agricultural powerhouse, ensuring food security, economic growth, and global competitiveness through science, technology, innovation, and sustainability.

Echoing Kwame Nkrumah’s vision in 1963, Prof Danquah reminded the team that with the right investments in science and technology, Ghana’s agriculture could blossom into a thriving sector capable of feeding the nation and beyond.

Touching on key targets for Ghana’s agricultural transformation, Prof Danquah proposed bold but achievable targets to drive Ghana’s agricultural renaissance; such as cut food imports by 50 per cent by 2028 and increase agriculture’s contribution to gross domestic products (GDP) to $28 billion by 2028 and $50 billion by 2034.

He also mentioned creating 20,000 direct agribusiness jobs and over 190,000 indirect jobs, reducing post-harvest losses to below five per cent by 2028 and boosting climate-smart agriculture adoption by 30 per cent of farmers by 2028

To achieve this, Prof Danquah outlined four strategic pillars: Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI), Agro-Industrialization and Value Addition, Human Capital Development and Climate Resilience and Sustainability.

He called for immediate action involving stakeholder engagement, pilot projects, policy reforms, and sustainable financing. “If we act decisively, Ghana can lead Africa in agricultural innovation and sustainability, achieving food security, reducing poverty, and driving economic transformation,” Prof Danquah stated.

Concerning a future driven by science and innovation, Prof Danquah said with WACCI’s vision for the future—a well-resourced, innovative institution at the heart of Ghana’s agricultural revolution, working in partnership with the President’s Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness and the private sector.

He said the key to success lies in empowering talented scientists and building the next generation of agricultural game changers and history makers.

Prof Danquah said the visit was more than a meeting; saying “it was a powerful step toward Ghana’s agricultural reset”.

“As we near the highest office in the land, we are filled with hope and determination to make this vision a reality.”

On his part, Dr Otokunor briefed the WACCI delegation on the bold Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, which Prof Danquah found to be highly innovative and forward-thinking.

These initiatives have the potential to reshape Ghana’s agricultural landscape, driving productivity, sustainability, and economic growth.

Dr Otokunor was full of praise for WACCI, recalling its birth during his undergraduate days at the University of Ghana.

He reiterated the Government’s commitment to supporting institutions like WACCI, which were at the forefront of delivering innovations farmers need.

He promised to reciprocate the visit to continue discussions and explore opportunities for commercializing WACCI’s products to ensure its sustainability.

Source: GNA