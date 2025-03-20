IGP Yohuno makes changes in police hierarchy

Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has on Wednesday, March 19, 2024, made changes in the various police hierarchy.

The changes in the commands are to ensure effective management and operational control of the Ghana Police Service.

A press release signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Akrofi-Ansah, Director of Police Public Affairs Directorate (PAD), and copied the Ghana News Agency, has said.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is now the Director General (DG) of Research and Planning.

The new DG for the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is DCOP Ms Lydia Yaako Donkor with DCOP Frank Abrokwa, the former Ashanti Regional Commander as her deputy.

COP Paul Manly Awini oversees Service Workshop, COP Daniel Kwame Afriyie is DG, Private Security Organisation, COP Dr Ernest Kwabena Owusu is DG, Services and COP Mohammed Fuseini Suraji is DG, (NAPD) National Patrols Department.

The new DG, Technical, is COP Dr Sayibu Pabi Gariba whereas COP Mr Michael Nketia Frempong is the DG for Finance.

COP Mr Asumadu Okyere Darko is the new DG for Police Professional Standards Bureau, (PPSB), the new DG for welfare is COP Iddi Lansah Seidu, COP Mrs Faustina A.K. Andoh-Kwofie is the Commandant-Ghana Police Command and Staff College-GPCSC, Winneba.

The new boss (DG) for Legal and Prosecutions is COP Joseph Okla Gyamera whilst COP Peter Baba Atiniak is the DG for Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Dr David Agyeman Adjem, DG for Administration. DCOP Mr Vance Gariba is the DG for Operations and DCOP Sebastian Atsu Wemegah is the DG for Information Communications Technology-ICT.

DCOP Eric Ken Winful is now the DG, National Protection Department, DCOP Mr Arhin Kwasi Annor, DG of Special Duty, DCOP Mr Frederick Kofi Blagodzi, DG- Human Resource Department and DCOP Mr Gabriel Prince Waabu as the DG for the Motor Traffic and Transport Department – MTTD.

The Regional Police Commanders are DCOP Mr Duut Tuaruka for Greater Accra, DCOP Francis Kwame Tsidi, Western North, DCOP Abraham Acquaye, Central North and DCOP Yao Dogbey Tettegah, Bono.

The others are ACP Mr Wisdom Akorli, Volta Regional Police Commander, ACP Mr Joshua Coppson, Volta North, ACP Mr Wisdom Lavoe, Northern Regional Police Commander.

Source: GNA