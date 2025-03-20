Five in court for stealing fuel, burning fuel tanker

Five persons have been put before an Accra High Court for allegedly stealing fuel worth GH¢834,300 belonging to A-Bek Company Limited.

The four of the accused persons, Bashiru Mohammed, Isaac Donkor, all drivers, Abdellah Dauda a driver’s mate, and Yaw Gerald a transporter and businessman, were present in court.

The Court presided over by Justice Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Alhaji Iddrisu, the first accused person, who is also a driver for failing to attend court.

Despite the presence of counsel for Iddrisu, court went ahead to issue the bench warrant.

Two of their accomplices whose names were given as one Alhaji and Kofi Adu, are said to be at large.

The accused persons, except Yaw Gerald, are alleged to have met in Kasse, near Ahodwo in the Ashanti region and conspired to sell diesel to Gerald instead of delivering it to BOST Depot at Buipe.

They also planned to stage an accident which involved driving the tanker off the road and burning it to cover up.

Iddrisu, Mohammed aka Gambo, Donkor, one Alhaji and Kofi Adu have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime namely stealing 54,000 liters of diesel valued at GH¢834,300.

Iddrisu and Dauda have been charged for stealing the fuel.

Iddrisu, Mohammed, Donkor and One Alhaji and Kofi Adu are facing another charge of conspiracy to causing damage to a DAF Tanker Trailer with registration number GN 9587-13, valued at GH¢730,000.

Mohammed is facing another charge of causing damage to the Tanker Trailer by setting it ablaze.

The accused persons except Alhaji Iddrisu, One Alhaji and Kofi Adu have pleaded not guilty.

The Court has admitted the four of the accused persons present in court to bail in the sum of GH¢300,000 with two sureties each.

The Court ordered that the sureties provide justification equivalent to the bail sum with moveable or immovable property.

Additionally, the sureties are to deposit their valid Identity Cards at the registry of the Court.

The accused persons on bail were also to report to the Police on Tuesdays of every month.

The Prosecution’s case is that the complainant Nana Ampong Asare works with A-Bek Company Limited, a fuel transporting company.

About two years ago, Prosecution said the complainant handed over one of the company’s DAF Trailer Tankers with registration number GN-9587-13 to Iddrisu, Mohammed and Donkor, who are drivers residing at Ofinso, Abuakwa and Tech, respectively to work with.

Prosecution said the tanker loads fuel at Tema BOST and Iddrisu convey same to various BOST depots within the country.

Sometime in 2024, Iddrisu and Dauda were scheduled to load 54,000 liters of diesel valued at GH¢834,3000 from Tema BOST to Buipe BOST substation in the Savanah Region.

Prosecution said prior to that the accused persons except Dauda and Gerald met at Kasse, near Ahodwo in the Ashanti Region and conspired to sell the fuel to Gerald instead of delivering it to the BOST depot at Buipe.

“They planned to stage an accident which involved driving the tanker off the road and burning it, to cover up their tracks.”

In furtherance of that Iddrisu and Mohammed in December 2024, met with Gerald and informed him that in two weeks Iddrisu would load diesel from Tema BOST to Buipe but they wanted to sell the fuel to him (Gerald).

According to prosecution, Gerald agreed to buy the fuel at GH¢13 instead of GH¢15.27 per liter.

Hence on December 30, 2024, they went and sold 40,500 liters of fuel to Gerald at a cost of GH¢526,500.

The accused persons proceeded to Buipe and, reaching Bono Manso in the Savanah Region, Mohammed who was then driving, veered into a cashew farm after which Mohammed set the DAF Trailer Tanker ablaze and reported it as an accident to cover up of their illegal activities.

Prosecution said the complainant suspected foul play and reported the incident to the Police and five of the accused persons were arrested.

Prosecution said investigations revealed that Iddrisu received GH¢200,000 out of which he purchased an unregistered Toyota Camry at GH¢150,000.

Additionally, prosecution said Iddrisu purchased 85 inches Samsung TV set and home theatre sound system.

In the case of Donkor, the prosecution said he received GH¢50,000 which he also bought a Toyota Vitz Taxicab with registration number GE3539-20.

The Court heard that Mohammed had his share of GH¢80,000.

Dauda had GH¢70,000 and he also bought a Toyota Matiz with registration number AS 4967-21

One Alhaji and Kofi Adu, who are at large, had GH¢63,250 each.

According to prosecution, the vehicles have been retrieved.

Gerald, prosecution said, had refunded GH¢300,000 to the complainant and Mohammed had also refunded GH¢35,000 and sent the 85 inches TV set to the complainant.

The matter has been adjourned to April 14, 2025

Source: GNA