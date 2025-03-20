Flutterwave enables digital tax collections for Nigeria Federal Inland Revenue Service

One of Africa’s payments technology company, Flutterwave, is now enabling digital tax collections for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), making it one of the only fintechs supporting the government in modernizing tax payments.

This development allows the FIRS to leverage Flutterwave’s seamless and secure payment infrastructure to collect taxes, levies, and other payments from businesses and individuals across Nigeria.

Flutterwave’s payment technology simplifies tax payments for individuals, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and large corporations, ensuring a fast, transparent, and accessible tax payment experience. By integrating with the FIRS, Flutterwave provides diverse digital payment options, real-time reporting and tracking, offline tax payment capabilities, and a secure payment system for Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora.

Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, CEO of Flutterwave, stated: “At Flutterwave, we are committed to leveraging technology to drive efficiency and economic growth. By making tax payments easier and more transparent, we are helping to digitize government collections and support national development which is in line with our mission”

This integration also brings key advantages, including real-time reporting and tracking of payments, diverse digital and mobile payment options, offline tax payment capabilities, enhanced transparency for both taxpayers and the FIRS, and providing Nigerians in the diaspora an avenue to seamlessly pay their taxes.

These advancements align with the FIRS’ commitment to modernizing government collections and improving user experience.

Olufunmilayo Olaniyi, Senior Vice President, Business Development at Flutterwave, emphasized the company’s dedication to serving Nigerians: “Working with the public sector is pivotal to shaping the future of digital payments

in Nigeria. This underscores our commitment to delivering solutions that serve Nigerians better, foster trust, and drive impactful innovation through strategic collaboration”

With its proven track record across Africa, Flutterwave continues to play a key role in public sector digitization efforts in Nigeria. In 2024, Flutterwave also partnered with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to establish a cybercrime research center, reinforcing its dedication to financial security and innovation.

As one of the primary fintechs facilitating government tax collections, Flutterwave remains at the forefront of financial technology solutions that enhance business operations and enable growth across Nigeria and beyond.

Source: Flutterwave