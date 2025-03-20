Dr Anankware appointed Deputy Chief Executive of EPA

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Dr Jacob Paarechuga Anankware, a renowned entomophagical entomologist as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

A statement issued by his office and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani said Dr Anankware is a Senior Lecturer and Head of Department of Horticulture and Crop Production as well as the Vice Dean of students of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).

His profile

Dr Anankware is a Ghanaian and a pioneer entomophagical entomologist in Africa, having obtained a PhD in Entomology from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in November, 2016.

Prior to his appointment, Dr Anankware began a teaching, research and practice career at the UENR about a decade ago.

He has developed an active and engaged International academic and scholarly career, holding post-doctoral scholarly positions at the University of Michigan, and New York University School of Medicine, USA, focusing on Research Ethics and Integrity in 2020.

Dr Anankware is a 2017 Mandela Washington Fellow at the Purdue University, USA, and Humboldt Scholar at the Humboldt University in Germany in 2018.

He has also successfully won and led several projects grants including a recent $2 million DANIDA funded project on the nexus of agriculture, nutrition and infectious diseases, and how edible insects can contribute to mitigating the injuriousness caused by iron-deficiency anaemia. He has over 44 publications in peer reviewed journals to his credit.

Prior to joining UENR, Dr Anankware worked as a consultant at Vestergaard Frandsen (Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research), Legon from 2012 to 2013 during which he established the largest insectary in Ghana from scratch; developed rearing protocols for major storage pests and conducted bioassays for the popular deltamethrin-impregnated ZeroFly grain storage bag.

He also worked as Deputy Country Director of Fish for Africa; an International NGO specialised in rearing insects for protein in feed.

As part of his role, Dr Anankware joined a team of International Research scientists to successfully bid for US$3M from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation and the Swiss National Science Foundation for a research project on global issues for development.

Under the auspices of the International NGO Aspire Food Group, which focused on rearing edible insects for human consumption, Dr Anankware was engaged as the Ghana Country Director and helped to build Aspire Food Group from scratch with a $1million grant from the Bill Clinton Global Initiative and the Hult Prize.

Dr Anankware had his secondary education at the Navrongo Secondary School (Navasco) from 2001-2004 and holds Bachelor of Science in Applied Biology from the University for Development Studies (UDS) from 2005-2009.

He also pursued MPhil in Entomology at the University of Ghana, Legon from 2010-2012 during which he won a $13,500.00 grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation to complete his research project in Entomology.

Dr Anankware is the Founder and CEO of AnePaare Farms a global player in entomophagy (eating of insects) and he is married with three children.

Source: GNA