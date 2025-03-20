COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah reassigned to Interior Ministry

Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has been reassigned to the Ministry of the Interior Ministry as a Technical Adviser to the Minister.

This, her latest appointment comes just hours after the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) announced her appointment as the Director-General of Research and Planning of the Ghana Police Service.

Dr Callistus Mahama, Executive Secretary to the President in a letter addressed to COP Addo-Danquah said: “In line with this directive, you are hereby reassigned from your current position to the Ministry of the Interior, where you will serve as the Technical Advisor to the Honorable Minister”.

“This reassignment takes immediate effect, and you are expected to liaise with the relevant authorities to ensure a smooth transition into your new role.”

The letter said the President recognizes and deeply appreciates her unwavering dedication, professionalism, and invaluable contributions to the nation.

It noted that it was the President’s firm belief that COP Addo-Danquah’s expertise and commitment would continue to serve the country effectively in her new capacity.

“Kindly accept my best wishes as you assume your new responsibilities,” the letter said.

Source: GNA