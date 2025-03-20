Footballer in court over robbery, escape from lawful custody

Stephen Acquah, a footballer who allegedly robbed a salesperson of her bag, cash and other personal effects has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Acquah is said to have robbed the victim at Sakumono at about 4:30am.

The accused person has pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery and escaping from lawful custody.

The Prosecution is expected to amend an additional charge of causing harm preferred against Acquah.

The Court presided over by Mr Jojo Amoah Hagan has admitted Acquah bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with two sureties, one to be justified with moveable or landed property.

The matter has been adjourned to March 27, 2025.

Prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Augustine Kingsley Oppong said the complainant Christina Benyiwa Baidoo was a salesperson, residing at Sakumono NTHC Estate.

Prosecution said the accused person, a footballer and fork lifter, resided at Community 16, Lashibi,Tema West.

On January 21, 2025, at about 4:30 am, the complainant left home to Cape Coast in the Central Region for an appointment letter.

Prosecution said that same day, at about 5:00am, on reaching Vivian Farms, the accused approached the complainant and ordered her to hand over her handbag containing her NHIS Card, Ghana Card, School Identity Card, an android phone, one Nokia phone and cash in the sum of GH¢160.

According to the prosecutor the complainant declined to hand over her handbag, and this resulted in a struggle between her and the accused.

The Prosecution told the Court that the accused pulled out a knife from his back and inflicted some wounds on the complainant’s palm.

The complainant suffered some serious lacerations on the dorsal part of her left hand and bled from the injury.

Prosecution said the complainant reluctantly handed over her handbag containing the exhibits to the accused person.

Prosecution said Acquah took to his heels and the complainant raised the alarm. Acquah was arrested with the assistance of the Sakumono Police Patrol Team, and Acquah was sent to the Sakumono Police Station.

The Prosecutor told the Court that the complainant was rushed to the Sakumono Hospital where she was referred to the Tema General Hospital where her open wounds were stitched.

A Police medical form was issued to her, and she returned the endorsed report.

According to the Medical Doctor of the Tema General, the injury the complainant sustained was “6×3” centimeter deep.

Prosecution said the complainant was again referred to the 37 Military Hospital for Plastic Surgery.

The Court heard that in front of the Police Charge Office, when Acquah stepped out of the Patrol Team vehicle to be escorted to the charge office, Acquah took to his heels while he was in handcuffs.

Prosecution said Acquah was pursued by a patrol team, and he was nabbed and handed over to the Police together with a bag and the cutlass.

The Prosecutor said the accused person in his caution statement admitted the offence.

Source: GNA