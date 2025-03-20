Fisherfolks at Keta commend government for lifting ban on artisanal fishers

Fisherfolks at Keta in the Volta Region have commended the government for not including artisanal fishers in the upcoming closed fishing season this year.

The closed fishing season, which is usually observed in July to September for industrial trawlers and from July to August for artisanal fishers, aims to allow fish stocks to replenish.

Mr. Sedohia Dovlo, a fisherman at Tetevikope, a suburb of Keta, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, expressed gratitude to the government and said previous closed seasons have had devastating impact on the livelihoods of artisanal fishers.

“We welcome the idea, and l hope this will alleviate the economic hardship we always face during the closed seasons. We are very happy that the fisheries minister listened to our plights and challenges and decided not to include us in the policy,” he said.

He said that the decision was expected to have a positive impact on the livelihoods of fisherfolks in the fishing communities and also allow for continuous fishing to help earn more to cater for families even during the closed season.

He said that many fishers lamented about the timeframe of the closure and how the policy was conducted previously for artisanal fishers and alleged that the previous government did nothing about the situation to alleviate the challenge.

“The timing of the closed season that’s during July to August every year for we the artisanal fishers does not benefit us because even after the season we catch nothing which tells you that the timeframe was not the right one, we want a change in that regard as well if the government will continue with the closed season next year.”

Mr. Dovlo suggested that the Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Ministry should consider the implementation of the closed fishing season in the subsequent years from April to May since experience and studies had shown that fish species replenish and multiply more during that time.

Mr. Vans Kweku Adedze, Volta Regional Public Relations Officer for the National Canoe Fishermen Council, explained to the GNA that the decision to exempt artisanal fishers from the policy was only for the 2025 season.

Mr. Adedze said that the decision, which was announced by the sector Minister, Madam Emilia Arthur to lift the ban on artisanal fishers was taken after consultations with stakeholders in the fishing industry, government officials and other stakeholders, for the policy to be implemented this year to address some pressing challenges within the fishing industry.

He said the decision was a lifeline that would help fisherfolks to continue earning a living and supporting their families while the fishing industry would regulate and conduct continuous research to avoid overfishing and pressure on the sea and combat against illegal fishing practices.

Meanwhile, some fishing experts GNA engaged in the municipality expressed concern about the decision, saying it could lead to overfishing, and urged the government to reconsider the decision.

The closed fishing season, which was initiated under President John Dramani Mahama in 2016 was initially targeted at industrial trawlers and later expanded under former president Nana Addo in 2019 to include artisanal fishers, who were canoe and semi-industrial operators.

GNA also understands that industrial trawlers would observe two months closed fishing season from July to August while other proposed policies for artisanal fishers, which include no fishing on Tuesdays would also be observed within the year.

The fisherfolks also appealed to the government to supply them with regular premix fuel to help run the season successfully.

Source: GNA