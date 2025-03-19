Transport Ministry forms committee to review okada commercialisation regulations

The Ministry of Transport has inaugurated a 13-member inter-agency committee to review the Road Traffic Regulations 2012 (L.I. 2180) to allow commercial operations of motorcycles, known as “okada,” and tricycles.

The committee, comprising representatives from key institutions and law enforcement, has three weeks to propose amendments, including operational modalities for implementing commercial motorcycles and tricycles.

It will engage stakeholders such as transport operators, “okada” riders, and the public.

Inaugurating the committee in Accra, Mr. Joseph Bukari Nikpe, Minister of Transport, said motorcycles and tricycles had become essential modes of transport, offering flexibility and access in areas with poor connectivity.

“In some areas, ‘okada’ has completely taken over traditional public transport services,” he noted,

Mr. Nikpe explained that the venture contravened the current road traffic regulations, posing enforcement and safety challenges.

The regulations, enacted in 2012, prohibit the use of motorcycles and tricycles for commercial purposes.

Mr. Nikpe said commercial use of motorcycles and tricycles was “not a new phenomenon” and operated safely in other countries and questioned why Ghana should be an exception.

“Just about a week ago, I led a delegation to Kigali, Rwanda, which also happens to be my first official trip outside the country to study best practices in the regulation of commercial motorcycles.

“I truly believe that the most effective solutions to African challenges come from within Africa itself… During that visit, we gained insight into what has worked well for Rwanda, its challenges, and measures being implemented to address them,” he said.

Mr. Nikpe emphasized the government’s commitment to balancing innovation and regulation while considering the diverse needs of the transport sector.

He urged the committee to prioritize safety, inclusivity, and innovation, promising additional engagements after their work to collect grassroots feedback for refining the regulations.

“We aim to cultivate a road traffic environment that respects the rights of all users, fosters economic opportunities, and embraces new technologies,” he said.

The minister also assured the committee of the ministry’s support, adding, “Thousands of people, especially the youth, are waiting on you to deliver a good work.”

Committee members include Madam Mabel Sagoe, Chief Director, Ministry of Transport; Mr. Daniel Essel, Head, Road Transport Services, Ministry of Transport; Mr. Iddisah Yeboah Seidu, Deputy Chief Executive, DVLA; and Edmund Cheyuo, Director, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, DVLA;

The others are Bona Otuo Serebuo, Manager, VIR, DVLA; COP Peter Baba Atiniak, Director General, MTTD; and C/Supt. Alexander K. Obeng, Director, ERT, MTTD; Mr. Abraham Amaliba, Acting Director General, NRSA; Mr. Kwame Koduah Atuahene, Director, RIC, NRSA; and Madam Frederica Sala Iliasu, Acting Director, Legislative Drafting, Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice;

The rest are Naa Martekai Sankah-Odumang, State Attorney, Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice; Alhaji Mohammed Saani Adams, Head, Finance and Administration, Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment; and a representative from the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs.

Source: GNA