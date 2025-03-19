Ghana Employers’ Association calls for inclusive workplace culture for women

Mrs Victoria Hajar, Second Vice President of the Ghana Employers’ Association (GEA) has called for an inclusive workplace culture for women.

Workplace culture encompasses the shared values, beliefs, behaviors, and norms that characterize an organization, influencing how employees interact, work, and perceive the company.

“We must collaborate across sectors, organizations, and institutions to create inclusive and resilient workplaces where women can thrive,” Mrs Hajar stated in a speech read on her behalf at the GEA’s event to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day Celebration.

She said the GEA’s theme for the celebration “Accelerating Action Through the Power of Collective Effort”, reflects its belief that meaningful progress could not be achieved in isolation.

She noted that the theme challenges them to intensify their resolve and initiatives to close the gender gap and empower women across all spheres.

Highlighting on one of GEA’s most transformative initiatives, the Female Future Programme, Mrs Hajar said it was initiated in 2019 in collaboration with the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise to accelerate action by equipping women with the necessary skills, networks, and confidence to step into leadership roles.

She said the programme had trained over 275 women, many of whom now hold executive positions, serve on corporate boards, and drive meaningful change in their industries.

She said as part of their broader vision; GEA was preparing to host the fourth annual leadership conference in May.

She noted that the event serves as a platform for engagement on leadership and governance, while also equipping more competent female leaders to ascend to the highest level of corporate responsibility.

She said even though women had made some strides in corporate leadership in Ghana, according to the 2024 World Diversity Index, there is still an urgent need to redouble their efforts and invest in programs like the Female Future Ghana to sustain and accelerate progress.

Adding that women had a vital role in accelerating action.

“We must mentor, support, and invest in the women around us while actively challenging the barriers that hinder their progress,” Mrs Hajar said.

“Together, we must cultivate environments where success is driven by talent and not gender.”

She said as the nation commemorates International Women’s Day, there was the need for Ghanaians to turn their commitments into tangible actions.

“Let us quicken the pace, dismantle barriers, and create a future where every woman has the opportunity to lead and thrive.”

Prof Margaret Ivy Gyan, a former Acting Director of the School of Communication Studies, University of Ghana, who delivered the keynote address, advocated for equal participation of women in leadership in political and public life.

She hailed Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on her election as the first woman Vice President of Ghana; adding that this would serve as a motivation for both women and girls.

Madam Joyce Asiedu-Ofei, President of Female Future Programme (FFP) Ghana Alumni, said “behind every successful woman is a tribe of other successful women, who have her value”.

This, she said highlighted the value of a supportive network and that it suggests that success was enhanced when women support one another.

Source: GNA