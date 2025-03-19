PSGH calls for strengthened regulatory enforcement over opioids seizure

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has called for stronger regulations to enforce the control of drugs in and out of the country.

This comes after the customs division of the Ghana Revenue Authority GRA) intercepted a significant shipment of opioids worth GH₵20 million at the Tema Port.

A statement signed by Dr Samuel Kow Donkoh, PSGH President, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said, “this successful operation underscored the urgent need for stronger regulatory enforcement to prevent Ghana from being used as a transit hub for illicit pharmaceuticals.”

The PSGH commended the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), the Minister of Health, Dr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), and other stakeholders for their swift action.

The statement said the PSGH recognized the critical role of opioids in pain management when used appropriately under medical supervision.

However, the illicit trafficking and misuse of these substances pose a serious public health threat, potentially leading to addiction, overdose, and increased cases of substance use disorders in Ghana and beyond.

It said while Ghana had not experienced an opioid crisis on the scale seen in some Western countries, reports indicated a rise in opioid misuse, particularly among the youth.

The PSGH urged the government and all relevant regulatory bodies, including the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Pharmacy Council, to strengthen surveillance at all entry points, including ports and land borders, to prevent illicit pharmaceutical imports.

It said sector institutions must enforce the law, which permitted the importation of medicines only through two designated points of entry, which were Tema Port and Kotoka International Airport.

“Any medicines entering the country through other seaports or land border routes must be seized by law enforcement agencies,” it added.

It called for enhance collaboration between law enforcement agencies, customs, and healthcare professionals to track and eliminate illegal drug trafficking networks.

It urged implementation of stricter penalties for individuals and entities involved in the unauthorized importation, distribution, or sale of controlled medicines.

“As the gatekeepers of medicine, pharmacists play a critical role in ensuring the safe and responsible use of opioids and other controlled substances. To this end, PSGH will lead nationwide education on the misuse of opioids, raising awareness of the dangers of opioid abuse and illicit drug consumption.”

It would further enhance pharmacist education on opioid stewardship and responsible dispensing practices, and support the implementation of a national prescription monitoring system to track opioid prescriptions and prevent diversion into unauthorized channels.

“We encourage the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious pharmaceutical activities to the authorities,” it added.

It said the PSGH was committed to protecting public health and ensuring the responsible use of pharmaceuticals.

Source: GNA