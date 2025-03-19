Ghana cedi has been stable against US dollar since February 19 – Minister

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says the Ghanaian cedi has remained stable against the US dollar since February 19, 2025, on the interbank forex market.

The Minister said as of March 14, 2025, GH¢15.53 was exchanging to a dollar on the forex market, depreciating by 5.3 per cent, as against 5.7 per cent depreciation seen last year.

The Finance Minister made this known on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday when responding to Madam Mavis Nkansah Boadu, the MP for Afigya Sekyere East’s question on measures government is taking to stop the significant depreciation of the cedi against other trading currencies on the forex market.

Dr Ato Forson indicated that the Central Bank had maintained tight liquidity measures, ensuring the Cedi remained stable on the interbank forex market.

The Finance Minister highlighted some measures government was implementing to ensure the Ghanaian currency remained resilient including the establishment of the Gold Board, enhancing foreign currency on the forex market and frontloading actions to reduce government’s expenditures.

Dr Ato Forson added that in the ensuing months the government’s “24-hour economy” would roll out measures including import substitution policy to ensure the resilience of the cedi on the forex market.

Source: GNA