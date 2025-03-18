President Mahama charges Acting Comptroller-General to accelerate digitalization of visa processing  

President John Dramani Mahama has charged Mr Samuel Basentale Amadu, the Acting Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service to accelerate the digitalization of visa processing, permit issuance and border monitoring to enhance efficiency and security.

The President gave the directive when he officially announced the appointment of Mr Amadu as Acting Comptroller of the Ghana Immigration Service and Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) Daniella Mawusi Ntow-Sarpong, as Acting Chief Fire Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service.

The appointments are subject to the approval of the Governing Councils of the respective institutions.

The event, which took place at the Presidency in Accra, also saw the swearing in of Deputy Director General of Prisons (DDGP) Patience Baffoe-Bonnie as Director-General of the Ghana Prison Service.

The President made the appointment of the Director-General of Prisons in consultation with the Council of State.

President Mahama in his address noted that the new Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service had inherited a critical responsibility in securing the nation’s borders and protecting their national interests.

“I charge you to intensify intelligence operations and work closely with other law enforcement agencies to dismantle human smuggling networks,” he said.

“Surveillance at all entry and exit points must be strengthened and modernized to detect and prevent illegal activity.”

The President reiterated that additionally, he expects Mr Amadu to deepen inter-agency collaboration to ensure a coordinated and aggressive crackdown on transnational crimes, particularly drug trafficking.

President Mahama said, his administration stands fully behind him and wiould provide the necessary resources to empower the Immigration Service.

He urged to lead with vigilance, professionalism and a firm commitment to ensuring their national security.

“To the Ghana’s officers of the Ghana Prison Service, the Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana National Fire Service, you are the backbone of our nation’s security, the guardians who stand firm in the face of danger,” the President said.

He said their dedication keeps the people safe, the nation’s borders secure and communities protected.

He said Ghana was grateful for their sacrifice and that his administration would continue to support them in carrying out their duties with dignity and excellence.

“I urge you to fully comply with your new heads in your continual service to the nation,” the President stated.

He extended his sincere gratitude to the outgone heads of the three security Services, namely Mr Isaac Kofi Egyir, outgone Director-General of Prisons, Mr Julius A. Kuunuor, outgone Chief Fire Officer, Ghana National Fire Service, and Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, outgone Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service.

“They have led their institutions with commitment and played a vital role in strengthening the institutions that they have led,” he said

“I therefore again, on behalf of the people of Ghana, thank them and wish them well in their next endeavours.”

To new heads of the three security Services, President Mahama said the task ahead was great, but so was the opportunity to lead with integrity and purpose.

He advised them to uphold the law, inspire officers and work tirelessly to strengthen the institutions that they now command; adding that “Ghana counts on you and you have my full support in this mission”.

He prayed that their leadership would bring progress and that may their service bring honour.

Source: GNA