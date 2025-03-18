Ghana government to amend PPA Act and prioritise made-in-Ghana goods

In a bid to boost local manufacturing and promote economic growth, the government has announced plans to amend the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) Act.

This move aims to legislate the purchase of made-in-Ghana goods, a key component of the government’s 24-hour economy policy.

According to Presidential Advisor on the 24-hour economy, Mr. Goosie Tanoh, the initiative seeks to “support transformation in the manufacturing sector while promoting local consumption.”

Tanoh briefed Parliament on the flagship programme at the 2025 Post- Budget Workshop, emphasising the need to institutionalise the promotion of local goods.

He said: “Mr. Speaker, other components of the 24-hour economy are a programme called Go Ghana… every Ghanaian who cares about their community, about the country, will give in their effort to be able to do whether it’s environmental sanitation, but also buying made in Ghana goods.”

To achieve this goal, Mr Tanoh told Parliament that the government planned to offer a guaranteed offtake for local manufacturing and local content.

“Mr. Speaker, so the only way to institutionalise it is look at the PPA law and see how we can offer a guaranteed offtake for local manufacturing and local content so we can grow our economies, learn from the Asian tigers who made it a priority to buy their own goods, and today look at where they are and how everybody compares us to them.

“While the policy will be private sector-driven, the government will seek minimal funding in the mid-year budget review to support its implementation,” he said.

This move is expected to have a significant impact on Ghana’s economy, promoting growth, job creation, and competitiveness Mr. Tanoh noted.

Source: GNA