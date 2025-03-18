Man goes to prison for squandering company’s money on sports betting

A 24-year-old sales agent at the Mile 8 branch of Obrempong Cold Store in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment with hard labour for dishonestly appropriating his employer’s cash.

Kelvin Ofori Sakyi was alleged to have used GH¢75,895.00 for Soccer bet gambling, which led to his conviction by the Tarkwa Circuit Court presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu.

He pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced accordingly. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Joyce Odame, prosecuting told the court that the complainant, Priscilla Aidoo is the manageress at the Mile 8 branch of Obrempong Cold Store, and she resided in the same community.

She said although Sakyi had other duties he received frozen products from the complainant daily.

ASP Odame said the complainant noticed that anytime Sakyi rendered sales account after the day’s work and there was shortage, he claimed customers bought the products on credit.

According to the prosecutor, an audit was therefore conducted involving customers Sakyi had indicated they owed the company or had paid their indebtedness to him via mobile money and in cash.

The audit revealed that, during the month of October and November 2024, Sakyi could not account for the sales of frozen products valued GH¢75,895.00 which was entrusted to him.

A complaint was filed against him, and he was arrested by the police and investigation, revealed he used the unaccounted amount mainly to stake soccer bet.

Prosecution said Sakyi’s mobile money transaction history obtained from MTN indicated that, from October to November 2024, he spent a total amount of GH¢75,173.00 on Soccer bet and he admitted same in his investigation caution statement.

Source: GNA