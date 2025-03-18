Minister appeals for fast tracking of 2025 NHIA allocation formula for GH¢9.93b

The Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has told parliament that an amount of GH¢9.93 billion has been programmed for the National Health Insurance Scheme for claims payments, essential medicines, vaccines payments, free primary healthcare and the Ghana Medical Care Trust.

He has therefore appealed to his colleagues in parliament to fast track the passage of the 2025 National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) allocation formula to enable the timely release of the funds.

The minister was responding to a question on the floor of parliament on measures put in place to ensure the timely release of the National Health Insurance Funds to avoid delays in claims to healthcare providers.

According to Dr. Forson, to address the issue, the finance ministry has engaged the Controller and Accountant General’s Department to prioritize releases to social protection programmes including the NHIA.

He said the Ministry of Finance would also streamline its internal processes to speed up the releases to the NHIA.

In response to another question on closing the USAID financing gap following the suspension of its support for some critical services, the minister said some GH¢9.9 billion expected from the uncapping of the National Health Insurance levy this year would be used to close the funding gap created by the suspension of the USAID support to the country.

Additionally, he explained that the Ministry of Health is also expected to provide some GH¢100 million for the purchase of vaccines, which was previously being funded by the USAID.

The minister said this while responding to a question by the minority leader, Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin on the floor of parliament on measures being taken to close the USAID financing gap of $156 million to support the health sector.

The minister was also in the house to speak to the issues around measures being taken to address the recent significant depreciation of the cedi.

