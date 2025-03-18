PIDA midterm review sparks commitment to action in Africa

The Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA), a critical initiative aimed at unlocking sustainable growth and integration across the continent through infrastructure development, has continued to play a crucial role in shaping policies and guiding strategic development.

In a significant move towards furthering the implementation of PIDA projects, stakeholders from across Africa gathered in Addis Ababa for a workshop held from 25-27 February 2025. The workshop concluded with a shared commitment to accelerate the implementation of strategic infrastructure projects, attract investment, and build synergy and collaboration between the diverse sectors involved.

The workshop was an important platform to review the progress and impact of the PIDA Implementation Support Project (PISP), a USD 7 million initiative funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB). The PISP is playing an essential role in advancing the PIDA’s second phase (2021-2030) of PIDA (PIDA PAP II), through technical capacity building.

The PISP has been supporting the implementation of PIDA PAP II projects by strengthening technical capacity at the African Union Development Agency (AUDA- NEPAD) and the African Union Commission (AUC).

Officially opening the workshop, African Union Director of Infrastructure and Energy Dr. Kamugisha Kazaura emphasized the importance of collaboration and expertise in driving forward the PIDA agenda. “This workshop presents an opportunity to harness our collective expertise, foster collaboration, and accelerate the implementation of PIDA PAP II projects as we approach the midterm review of PIDA PAP II”. He further highlighted, “Now is the time to engage fully, leverage the available expertise, and accelerate the preparation and implementation of PIDA PAP II.”

Commitment to accelerating implementation in the lead-up to PIDA midterm review

PIDA PAP II is a portfolio of 69 projects, with 18 in energy, 11 in ICT, 25 in transport, and 15 in water, prioritized and adopted by the African Union Heads of States in February 2021. The midterm review will assess the progress made so far in implementation and put forward recommendations for accelerated execution while addressing identified bottlenecks.

To further enhance the effectiveness of the PIDA Service Delivery Mechanism (SDM), AUDA-NEPAD is scaling up the Expert Service Pool (ESP) by integrating additional sector- specific expertise, particularly in transport and logistics. This will ensure that project selection criteria prioritize high-impact, high-readiness projects, accelerating their transition from preparation to execution.

Since its launch in November 2024, the pool has focused on enhancing early-stage project preparation through a strong pipeline of viable projects. A detailed methodological approach for screening and assessment of these projects was discussed. The ESP is focused on early-stage project preparation, working on projects selected from an initial list of 20 PIDA PAP II initiatives, which were presented to the Regional Economic Communities (RECs) during the workshop.

This exercise is expected to further enhance the implementation of PIDA projects by leveraging available financing opportunities. According to Yones Touitha, who spoke on behalf of Director Amine Idriss Adoum, Director of Industrialization, Infrastructure, and Economic Integration at AUDA-NEPAD, during the workshop’s opening.

To ensure greater accountability and transparency in implementation, AUDA-NEPAD will establish a real-time digital dashboard that will track project progress, financing gaps, and bottlenecks across PIDA PAP II projects. This initiative will provide an open-access reporting mechanism for stakeholders, facilitating evidence-based decision-making and accelerating project execution.

An important aspect of the workshop also included discussions around ensuring the sustainability of the PISP program and expanding its support to include capacity building for Regional Economic Communities (RECs). This request was made during the discussions as well as during other meetings held previously, including the PIDA Steering Committee meeting. ‘Strengthening the capacities of regional bodies will be vital in maintaining momentum and supporting the long-term success of PIDA projects,’ underscore participants.

Recognizing the need for localized expertise, AUDA-NEPAD is working to institutionalize decentralized capacity-building programs for Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and national infrastructure agencies. This approach will empower stakeholders at the implementation level with the necessary skills and technical assistance to drive early-stage project preparation and execution independently.

Mobilizing the required finances for long-term success of PIDA

Given the significant annual financing need of $16.1 billion for PIDA PAP II, AUDA-NEPAD is exploring structured engagement frameworks with private sector investors and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs). This includes the development of blended finance instruments and tailored Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) that will enhance project bankability and attract long-term infrastructure investment.

In his closing remarks, Ibrah Wahabou, Head of the Infrastructure Unit at AUDA- NEPAD, emphasized that the ongoing efforts will be further strengthened in the second half of PIDA PAP II, leading to increased investment mobilization and faster implementation. “At the end of the day, our success should be measured by two factors:

first, the progress of the projects, and second, the amount of resources we have mobilized. The commitment demonstrated by all stakeholders today in driving these projects forward will determine the impact we can achieve.”

The meeting also agreed that the continued success of these projects depends on the sustained efforts of all partners, especially in mobilizing investment, enhancing regional capacities, and addressing challenges as they arise. The African Union’s efforts, in collaboration with partners, are helping to enhance Africa’s infrastructure capacity while contributing to the continent’s broader socio-economic development, regional integration, and sustainability goals.

Source: African Union Development Agency-NEPAD