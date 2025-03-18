Soldier shot dead in Bawku, two others in Binduri by unknown shooters

One soldier has been shot dead by unknown shooters at Bawku in the Upper East Region.

The military officer was shot on Monday morning, March 17, 2025, near one of the buffer zones set up to control the ongoing chieftaincy conflict in the area

This number brings to a total of three security officers killed in the area since 2022, leading to rising tension among residents.

It would be recalled that in January 2022, a military officer attached to the Paga Police Command was shot dead while riding a motorbike with a colleague in the area.

Again, in April 2023, three officers of the Ghana Immigration Service were ambushed near Missiga in the Pusiga District while travelling in a vehicle from Bawku, leading to the death of one of the officers.

In a related development, two civilians have been shot dead by unidentified shooters at Atuba, near Binduri in the Binduri in the Upper East Region on Monday, March 17, 2025.

According to eyewitnesses, the attack occurred when unknown shooters, while on a motorbike shot at the people in the area who were carrying out their trading activities at Atuba, killing the two instantly.

Currently, the motives behind the two incidents are unknown and security sources are yet to confirm any arrest.

Source: GNA