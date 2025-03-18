Suspected cybercriminal charged in Germany over €7.6m scam

The alleged head of a network of fraudsters has been charged in Germany with defrauding 105 people of around €7.6 million ($8.3 million) via call centres and fraudulent trading platforms.

The special prosecutor’s office at Bavaria’s cybercrime centre in Bamberg said on Monday that the total worldwide fraud is expected to be significantly higher, as there is a large number of unreported cases.

The Bamberg district court issued an arrest warrant for the man, 42, last year. He was arrested at Larnaca Airport in Cyprus in July and extradited to Germany in mid-August. He is now in custody.

Some accomplices have already been sentenced to prison in Bavaria and Albania.

The unnamed man is accused of being a high-ranking member of a professionally organized group of fraudsters operating from around 2016 to 2021.

The fraud network maintained several call centres abroad, including in Israel, Serbia and Albania, the prosecutors allege.

The suspect is said to have received several million euros. During the investigation, a large-scale raid was carried out three years ago in the Albanian capital of Tirana.

Source: dpa