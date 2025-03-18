Maame Peprah is new Registrar of Companies

Mrs. Maame Samma Peprah has officially taken office as the Acting Registrar of Companies (ROC) in Accra, succeeding Mrs. Jemima M. Oware.

The transition ceremony was marked by warm exchanges and recognition of achievements.

Mrs. Oware, who led the Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) from March 2022 to February 2025, expressed her gratitude for the team’s support, which enabled substantial progress during her tenure.

She encouraged continued cooperation to ensure sustained success and offered her assistance to her successor.

In her inaugural address, Mrs. Peprah emphasized the importance of teamwork and collaboration at all levels to maintain efficiency and serve the public interest.

She acknowledged the smooth transition and pledged to build upon the solid foundation laid by Mrs. Oware, leveraging her experience and expertise.

Mrs. Maame Samma Peprah brings a wealth of experience in legal, corporate governance, and regulatory domains.

Her educational qualifications include an LL.M in Oil and Gas Law and Policy from the University of Dundee, a Barrister-at-Law certification from the Ghana School of Law, and an LLB from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Her career spans both public and private sectors, with notable contributions to organizations such as Cenpower Generation Ltd., LawTrust Company, the Attorney-General’s Department, and the Legal Aid Board.

Additionally, she serves as an adjunct lecturer at GIMPA Law Faculty and has demonstrated expertise in legal advisory, corporate governance, policy development, and stakeholder engagement.

As the new Acting Registrar, she has committed to upholding transparency, efficiency, and high service standards at the Companies Registry.

Source: GNA