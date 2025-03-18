Police to provide update on investigation into Ashanti Regional Council of State Election disturbances

The Police Administration is expected to provide update on the investigation into the disruption of the Ashanti Regional Council of State elections by March 31, 2025.

On February 11, 2025, some thugs disrupted the Ashanti Regional Council of State elections after overpowering the security personnel manning the polling station, destroying the ballot boxes and ballot papers respectively.

Answering questions on the floor of Parliament regarding the matter on Tuesday, Alhaji Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, the Minister of the Interior, said the Police Administration had secured the CCTV footage of the incident and reviewing it to identify the perpetrator(s) of the crime.

The Minister gave the assurance that after the Police investigations, anyone found culpable would be dealt with according to the dictates of the law, irrespective of their political, ethnic or religious affiliation.

“We will treat crime as crime because it has no political colour, tribe or religion. And so, I will support the Police to bring the perpetrators to book,” Alhaji Mubarak assured.

The Minister indicated that after the February 11 disruption of the polls, the Command Structure of the Police Service in the Region was changed, to enable a different strategy to be adopted for re-run of the election on February 17, which ended peacefully and successfully.

In the re-run elections, Mr Yaw Owusu Obimpeh, the former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) won with 49 votes out of the 85 valid votes cast.

Nkansah Boadu Nana Ayeboafo came second with 35 votes while Daniel Anarfi Yamoah secured only one vote.

Source: GNA