Volta Region aims to become Ghana’s leading maize producer  

The Volta Africa American Chamber (VAAC) and the Volta Development Forum (VDF) have outlined an ambitious vision to make the Volta Region the number one maize producer in Ghana, alongside its established dominance in rice production.

According to Mr. Daniel Agboka-Dzegede, President of VAAC and Executive Director of VDF, the strategic goal would contribute to Ghana’s food security, economic growth, and position the country as a leading maize producer in Africa.

Mr. Agboka-Dzegede said this at an Agricultural Forum held in Ho on Wednesday, under the auspices of VAAC and VDF, in partnership with the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) and the Volta Region Farmers Association.

The forum brought together farmers, agricultural experts, and investors to discuss modern farming techniques, introduce innovative agricultural practices, and explore opportunities for collaboration between local farmers and international stakeholders.

“Agriculture remains one of the most important professions, yet in our part of the world, it is often under-appreciated,” Mr. Agboka-Dzegede said.

He emphasised that traditional farming methods – such as using hoes and cutlasses – are outdated, discouraging young people from engaging in agriculture.

“If we mechanize agriculture, we will witness an influx of the youth into the sector. The time has come to modernize farming with technology, mechanized equipment, and financial strategies that make agriculture a lucrative business rather than just a labour-intensive activity,” he added.

He urged young people to explore various opportunities within the agricultural value chain, including areas such as technology, finance, marketing, and agribusiness, emphasising that agriculture is a vast industry that required a diverse range of expertise.

“Farming is not just about planting crops; it involves agronomists, soil scientists, animal scientists, engineers, marketers, financial analysts, and business strategists who all contribute to making agriculture profitable,” he explained.

Mr. Agboka-Dzegede stated that all the key discussions and recommendations from the forum will be formally communicated to the Ministry of Agriculture for consideration and implementation.

The forum featured Mr. Jay Reiners, former Nebraska Corn Board Chairman and US Grains Council Leader, who stressed the need for sustainable agricultural practices in Ghana.

“There is a huge demand for food in this country, yet Ghana imports a significant amount of what it consumes. Our goal is to share modern farming methods that will increase local food production, ensure food security, and boost economic growth,” he stated.

He encouraged Ghanaian farmers to embrace change, noting that American farmers faced similar challenges 50 years ago but adapted to modern techniques to increase production and efficiency.

“The old ways of farming are no longer sustainable. To feed a growing population, farmers must adopt modern methods. Change may be difficult, but it is necessary for long-term success,” he added.

Mama Awude Akua I of AgriWomen Foundation from Abutia praised the forum, stating that it would go a long way to support women in agriculture.

She urged women to embrace agribusiness opportunities and explore ways to make farming more profitable and sustainable for long-term development in the Volta Region and Ghana.

Many participants expressed appreciation for the forum and called on the Volta Development Forum (VDF) to do more by attracting agro-industries to create jobs and help farmers access soft loans for agricultural production.

The forum, attended by over 40 farmers and potential farmers from across the Volta Region, concluded with a strong call for action to improve mechanized farming, value addition, and international collaboration to transform Ghana’s agricultural sector.

Source: GNA