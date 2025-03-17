Education Forum: Stakeholders call for review of curriculum 

Stakeholders at the just-ended National Education Forum have urged the government to undertake a comprehensive review of Ghana’s curriculum and assessment systems, at all levels, to make them fit for purpose.

The education curriculum required enhancements to achieve the transformation needed for sustainable development, they indicated.

“Priority attention must be accorded to the provision of resources for curriculum implementation and assessment,” a communique issued at the end of the Forum said.

It took place from February 19 to March 13, 2025, on the theme: “Transforming Education for a Sustainable Future.”

The communique, read by Professor George K.T. Oduro, Chairman of the Planning Committee, appealed to the government to take practical measures to improve the quality and quantity of food served in secondary schools.

Government must also work closely with relevant stakeholders to improve school discipline and eliminate examination malpractices.

The communique urged the authorities to fully implement the Inclusive Education Policy to ensure that no learner was left behind in receiving quality and relevant education.

It called for an increase in investments for tertiary education infrastructure, especially hostels, using both direct state funding and effectively regulated public-private partnerships.

Government must also guarantee freedom within defined frameworks and strengthen regulatory systems.

That, the communique said, would address concerns on the excessive interference of governments in the running of education institutions and schools.

Technical and Vocational Education and Training should be diversified in both the formal and informal settings, while investments in the sector were improved to enhance learning outcomes and industry experience.

“The government must establish the National Research Fund and adopt a framework for regulating research,” the communique said.

The Forum had 5,000 participants from across the country and received over 2,000 proposals from individuals and organisations, including a study on three passages with over 20,000 respondents.

It was structured along zonal stakeholder engagements and town hall meetings under five thematic areas.

Those were infrastructure; quality education; regulations, accountability and governance; education financing; and research and data.

Source: GNA