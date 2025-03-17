Cocoa cooperatives seek representation in decision-making as they launch umbrella body

Smallholder cocoa farmers in Ghana have launched an umbrella body, in a bid to have a stronger voice in decision-making processes in the sector, to ensure fair representation of their interest as key stakeholders in cocoa production.

Known as the Ghana Cooperative Cocoa Farmers and Marketing Association Limited (GCCFA), the Association, which is the first of its kind, comprises of 75 cooperative unions from nine cocoa-growing regions in the country.

Prior to the formation of the Association, cocoa farmers’ cooperative unions, each comprising of various cooperatives within a region, operated independently and in isolation.

Engagement at different decision-making levels within the cocoa value chain was limited to only a few unions, primarily due to their fragmented and uncoordinated nature.

As a result, feedback often represented the views of individual unions, rather than capturing the collective interests of Ghana’s cocoa farming community.

Recognising the need for unified representation, several organisations unsuccessfully partnered with cooperatives over the years to initiate efforts toward establishing a national association.

However, after series of extensive training on leadership and governance for stakeholders at various levels, the Association was established in November 2024 with support from Solidaridad under its RECLAIM Sustainability Programme.

Funded by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the RECLAIM Sustainability Programme seeks to amplify the voices of farmers and workers in shaping public and private policies that promote decent working conditions, equitable access to natural resources, and fair value distribution across supply chains.

The official launch of the Association, in Kumasi brought together key stakeholders, including cocoa farmers’ cooperative unions, civil society organisations, policymakers, industry experts, traditional leaders, and representatives of other relevant institutions.

Mr Issifu Issaka, the President of the Association, in a welcome address, emphasised the critical role of the cocoa farmer in cocoa production yet had little to say in decision-making.

He spoke about how climate change iwa negatively impacting their work and called on the government to take steps to provide irrigation facilities to enhance cocoa production.

He expressed worry over the devastating effects of illegal mining on cocoa farming, saying that farmers were struggling to get quality water to spray their farms produce.

The President appealed to the government to increase the producer price for cocoa, to improve the income of farmers.

Dr Francis Baah, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Cocoa Board in charge of Quality Control, applauded the leadership of the Association for coming together under one umbrella, adding that it would make engagements with cocoa farmers much easier.

He said plans were underway to extend irrigation facilities to farms as part of long-term measures in addressing low productivity.

Mr Eric Agyare, the Country Representative, Solidaridad West Africa, said his outfit works closely with farmers and other actors to promote sustainable production of commodities including cocoa.

“We bring to the farmer best practices to support their businesses and beyond that we create arrangements where farmers are able to access inputs and services to improve productivity,” he stated.

He said Solidaridad supported the establishment of the Association to improve governance to make them relevant in decision-making processes in the cocoa sector.

The expectation is to build their capacity to be able to engage relevant stakeholders in the cocoa value chain as key actors, Mr Agyare said.

Source: GNA