Lack of clear internal boundaries creating traditional disputes – Minister

Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim, the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, says the lack of clarity on internal boundaries is creating many traditional, district, region, and constituency boundary disputes.

He said constituencies and boundaries were established without giving sufficient consideration to the capacity of key institutions such as the Statistical Service, the Electoral Commission, and the Lands Commission to effectively delineate and manage these areas.

The Minister said this oversight could lead to challenges in accurately defining boundaries, ensuring proper representation, and managing resources, ultimately creating disputes in all folds, hence the need for more work to be done in that area.

Mr. Ibrahim was speaking during a courtesy call by the Ghana Boundary Commission (GBC) to the Ministry in Accra to discuss issues of national interest and also congratulate the Minister for his appointment.

He said there were concerns in securing some funding from the Economic Community Of West Africa States (ECOWAS), such that it raised the question of why Ghana should rely on external bodies to finance the protection of its boundaries and related matters.

“Perhaps it is time for us to reassess these issues and find sustainable, internal solutions. We are going to provide facilities to help manage our boundaries,” he added.

The Minister said the creation of local economic activities along the boundaries was a critical issue that required immediate attention.

He said it was essential for the Committee on Local Governments, and the Independent Constitutional Body Committee, in assisting Parliament in approving the formula for the District Assemblies Common Fund, ensured that border management was appropriately incorporated into the process.

Major General Emmanuel Kotia, Commissioner General, GBC, said the Commission had observed that some boundary pillars, which were demarcated over the years, were displaced due to natural causes such as erosion and other environmental factors.

He said a reaffirmation of international boundaries was necessary, which would involve sensitisation, agreement on the coordinates of boundary pillars with neighbouring countries, and the construction of new pillars, including main, intermediate, and border crossing boundary markers.

The Commissioner General said most of the districts facing challenges were along international boundaries, such that there should be collaboration, where affected districts involved the GBC to help resolve boundary issues.

“We are advocating for enhanced collaboration to support local economic development in various communities, particularly in areas where agricultural needs require attention.”

“This collaboration will help improve livelihoods, revitalising these communities and addressing perceptions of deprivation. It is essential for fostering sustainable economic growth and improving the overall well-being of these districts,” he added.

Source: GNA