Thousands of Germans demonstrate for more investment in industry

Thousands of industrial workers demonstrated in several German cities on Saturday, during a nationwide day of action organized by the union IG Metall.

They were calling for measures to strengthen industry and secure jobs in the face of a worsening situation in the sector and growing concern about job security among the workforce.

The union wants more investment from politicians and companies and targeted support for innovations and future technologies.

“Without industry, Germany is a poor country, and we will not allow that to happen,” said IG Metall leader Christiane Benner in a statement.

The union wants more from employers to counter a climate of cut-backs, relocations and a lack of investment.

“We can shape the future, we can create new technologies, we can create green industry. And now we want to do it!” said Benner.

It was good that the likely new German government had shown it had understood, and was looking to foster innovation and defence, she said. “But no special fund has actually been set up yet, nothing is clear yet.”

All political forces must now take responsibility to ensure that this central project does not fail, she said.

The demonstrations were accompanied by performances by well-known bands and artists, which may have played a role in boosting attendance.

The events took place in Hanover, Stuttgart, Cologne, Frankfurt and Leipzig. IG Metall described it as the largest public action by the union in decades.

The union says more than 77,000 people took part in the rallies under the slogan “My workplace. Our industrial country. Our future!” The numbers could not be verified.

The nation’s economy has struggled to recover from the pandemic and the consequences of the Russian war in Ukraine, with the country suffering from two consecutive years of recession. The downturn is also affecting industry.

