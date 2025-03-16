Parliament holds 2025 post-budget workshop in Accra

Parliament Saturday commenced a three-day post-budget workshop at the Parliament House in Accra, to equip Members of Parliament (MPs) with the necessary tools and knowledge to effectively scrutinise and analyse the 2025 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, emphasised the importance of the national budget, stating that, “The national budget is the most important policy instrument of any government, as it declares government policy priorities and provides the roadmap for the direction of national development.”

He noted that the budget was a technical and complex document, making it challenging for citizens and MPs to fully appreciate its implications.

The Speaker stressed that the workshop aimed to ensure that MPs were better positioned to critique the 2025 budget statement, asking the right questions, assessing trade-offs, and understanding the potential long-term effects of policy choices.

He urged MPs to participate actively, ask questions and share thoughts

The Clerk to Parliament, Mr. Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, said: “The Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government is one of the most significant policy documents in the governance of the nation.

He added: “It is a blueprint containing fiscal policy measures that reflects our collective vision, priorities, and aspirations.”

He emphasised the importance of critical engagement, evidence-based analysis, and constructive dialogue in evaluating fiscal policies and revenue projections.

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga underscored the workshop’s significance in helping MPs comprehend both policy statements and financial estimates in the budget.

He stressed that MPs had a responsibility to either approve or reject the budget based on its alignment with national development priorities.

“We all appreciate that it is our responsibility to review, understand, debate, and decide whether to approve or reject the budget. This process is critical to ensuring that government policies fulfill the commitments made to Ghanaians,” Mr. Ayariga said.

He, however urged the Majority Caucus to ensure that the budget aligned with the government’s ‘Reset Ghana’ agenda, aimed at revitalizing the economy.

Minority Leader Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin emphasised the importance of continuous learning in parliamentary governance.

He pointed out that MPs came from diverse professional backgrounds, making capacity-building essential for effective participation in budget debates.

“Understanding the budget’s intricacies allows us to engage in meaningful discussions. For example, if the Finance Minister allocates $1.5 billion to agriculture, but only $924 million appears in actual expenditure—with a significant portion allocated to compensation—MPs must be equipped to identify and question such discrepancies,” he stated.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin commended the Speaker of Parliament for his leadership in organising the workshop and acknowledged the contributions of parliamentary staff in coordinating the program. He encouraged MPs, particularly first timers, to actively participate in the training sessions rather than viewing them as routine meetings.

“Do not walk in and out of sessions. Stay, engage, and build your capacity. This will enhance your confidence in debates and strengthen your ability to represent your constituents effectively,” he advised.

On his part, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson described the workshop as an essential platform for assessing the budget ahead of its approval.

He reiterated that the 2025 budget was designed to “reset the Ghanaian economy for the people of Ghana.”

The annual post-budget workshop had the primary goal of equipping MPs and Senior Officers of the Parliamentary Service with skills required for scrutisnising the Budget and Economic Policy of the Executive arm of government for the 2025 fiscal year.

It also had the objective of providing MPs with insight into the budget, interrogating to provide an effective oversight role that articulated the government’s policies and programmes.

The key expected outcomes would be quality deliberations of the statement on the floor of the House in the ensuing day’s relevant legislation and the ultimate Appropriation Act for the 2025 financial year.

It featured plenary sessions and break-out sessions, covering topics such as the macroeconomic framework, sector-specific details, and taxation and revenue mobilization strategies.

Experts led discussions on key areas, including the IMF Programme, public sector debt management, and policy objectives and targets.

It also enriched Parliamentary scrutiny of the 2025 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, reinforcing Ghana’s commitment to accountable and responsible governance.

While acknowledging the country’s economic challenges, Dr. Forson assured MPs that the government had introduced innovative strategies to address them.

He said: “We recognize that our economy is in crisis, but more importantly, we have put in place innovative strategies and interventions to resolve these challenges.”

The 2025 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government was presented to Parliament by Dr. Forson, the Minister of Finance on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, on the theme: “Resetting Ghana for the Economy We Want.”

Source: GNA