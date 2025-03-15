Finance Minister presents eight bills to Parliament to scrap E-Levy and other taxes

The Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has, so far, presented eight bills to Parliament to abolish some “nuisance taxes” including the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy), 10% withholding tax on all betting winnings from lottery and National Health Insurance Levy.

The Bills have been referred to the Finance Committee of Parliament for consideration and report back to the House.

The proposed bills included the Electronic Transfer Levy (Repeal) Bill, 2025, Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Revenue Administration (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Special Import Levy (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Emissions Levy (Repeal) Bill, 2025, Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Growth and Sustainability Levy (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and Earmarked Funds Capping and Realignment (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The finance minister, in a brief comment on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, said the move was in fulfilment of the Mahama-led Government’s promise to alleviate the tax burden on Ghanaians.

Those proposed tax repeals and amendments, he added, aligned with the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) manifesto pledge to ease the financial burden on the citizens.

This follows the Finance Minister’s announcement during the presentation of the 2025 Budget and Economic Statement of government on Tuesday, March 11,2025.

Source: GNA