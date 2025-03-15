Tame the tricycle menace: A call for complete regulation of the ‘aboboyaa’ scourge

The chaos-inducing “aboboyaa” have become a scourge on Ghana’s urban landscapes, endangering lives and undermining the very fabric of the country’s transportation infrastructure. These ubiquitous three-wheeled vehicles, often overloaded and driven recklessly, have become a symbol of the government’s failure to address the pressing need for comprehensive regulation in the face of a growing informal economy.

As the cacophony of horns and the reckless weaving of aboboyaa clog the streets of Accra and other major cities, the time for half-measures and political hesitation has long passed. The authorities must now take decisive action to tame this menace, ensuring that operators are properly licensed, adhere to traffic regulations, and prioritize the safety of all road users.

The economic importance of the aboboyaa cannot be ignored. These tricycles provide essential transport services, serving as cargo carriers, garbage collectors, and makeshift taxis for the country’s marginalized communities. They offer a vital lifeline for many young Ghanaians seeking financial independence. Nevertheless, this economic benefit cannot come at the cost of public safety and the smooth functioning of our urban centers.

As the number of aboboyaa has climbed sharply, the consequences have become increasingly dire. Reckless driving, disregard for traffic rules, and chronic congestion have become the norm, with the vehicles often lacking basic safety features and regularly overloaded. This has led to a surge in “unnecessary accidents,” as described by transportation expert Mr. Joseph K. Horgle, Chief Executive Officer of J.K. Horgle Transport & Co. Ltd., and a growing sense of frustration among the public.

The regulatory void surrounding the tricycles has only aggravated the problem. Past attempts to impose restrictions have faced fierce resistance from operators, underscoring the complex and multifaceted nature of this issue. Yet, the authorities can no longer afford to be paralyzed by this challenge; the time for action is now.

The solution lies in a comprehensive and strictly enforced regulatory framework that delicately balances the economic realities of the operators with the paramount need for public safety. This framework must go beyond piecemeal solutions and embrace a holistic and integrated approach, according to Mr. Horgle.

At the heart of this framework must be a mandatory registration and licensing system for all aboboyaa operators. This would establish a clear record of qualifications, making it easier to identify and penalize those who engage in reckless or illegal activities. Rigorous training and testing on traffic laws, safe driving practices, and vehicle maintenance would ensure that operators are equipped with the knowledge and skills to navigate the roads safely.

Together with this, the authorities must set and enforce minimum safety standards for the aboboyaa. Mandatory installation of adequate lighting systems, functional brakes, and durable tires, coupled with regular inspections, would help mitigate the inherent risks associated with these vehicles. Anyone that fails to meet these requirements should be swiftly removed from the roads until necessary repairs or upgrades are completed, said Mr. Horgle, who is also a road safety crusader.

To address the issue of unrestricted movement in congested urban areas, the expert recommends implementing a system of designated routes and zones for aboboyaa operations. This strategic zoning he said, can help manage traffic flow, reduce congestion, and separate these tricycles from faster-moving vehicles or vulnerable pedestrian traffic, thereby improving overall safety.

Mr. Horgle emphasized that effective enforcement is crucial to the success of any regulatory framework, stressing that traffic police must be empowered and equipped to enforce traffic laws and regulations, with a laser-like focus on speeding, reckless driving, overloading, and non-compliance with designated routes. Visible and proactive enforcement can serve as a powerful deterrent, sending a clear message that irresponsible behavior will not be tolerated.

Alongside strict enforcement, comprehensive public education campaigns are essential in promoting safety and fostering a culture of responsibility on Ghana’s roads. These campaigns should target both aboboyaa operators and the general public, raising awareness of the inherent risks and emphasizing the importance of adhering to traffic laws and regulations, including the use of helmets.

Recognizing the potential challenges faced by operators in meeting new regulatory requirements, the authorities must also provide robust alternative livelihood programmes. These programmes should offer a safety net, providing vocational training, access to small business loans, and assistance with finding alternative employment.

The development and implementation of this regulatory framework must involve meaningful and sustained engagement with all relevant stakeholders, including operators, community leaders, transport unions, and civil society organizations. This will help build consensus, promote a sense of ownership, and ensure that the regulations are practical and sustainable in the long run, according to Mr. Horgle.

The time for hesitation and political inaction has passed. Ghana’s urban centres can no longer afford to be held hostage by the chaos-inducing aboboyaa. The authorities must take decisive action, taming this menace through comprehensive regulation that prioritizes public safety while acknowledging the economic realities of the operators. Only then can Ghana’s cities truly thrive, offering safe and efficient transportation for all.

By Innocent Samuel Appiah