Chinese national, murder suspect, released on bail 

A Chinese man, who was arraigned before the Takoradi District Court over an alleged murder charge, has been released on police enquiry bail.

The accused person, Dai Mengsheng’s bail was set at GH¢500,000 each, with three sureties, one to be justified.

His passport has also been seized by the police to ensure his availability for court proceedings.

The bill of indictment is expected to be ready for the High Court in about two to three weeks. This is a crucial document that outlines the charges against a defendant in a case.

Dai Mengsheng was earlier charged for preparation to commit murder, to wit, murder, contrary to Section 19 and 46 of the criminal offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

The charge preferred against the accused person was based on legal advice by the Attorney General’s (AG) office in Sekondi.

The accused person was arrested on Friday February 14, 2025, at Tarkwa in the Western Region, after the complainant, Mr. David Anthony Nicol-Sey, a businessman residing in Takoradi reported the matter to the police.

Dai Mengsheng was later transferred to the Regional Police Command in Sekondi to facilitate further investigation and gathering of evidence.

Source: GNA