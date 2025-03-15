Afreximbank set to boost healthcare in Africa

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is set to launch a 500-bed state-of-the-art hospital in Abuja, Nigeria, which will be replicated across Africa to boost healthcare on the continent.

It is part of Afreximbank’s African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), in conjunction with King’s College London (KCL).

It will serve as a pilot project that will eventually provide essential healthcare in Africa where only 48 per cent of people are able to access basic health services.

Africa, with a population of 1.4 billion, is home to about 17 per cent of the world’s population, with projections for this figure to double by 2050.

But with low health coverage, more than 600 million Africans are excluded from the formal healthcare system.

The continent is estimated to have less than two healthcare professionals per 1,000 people as against the World Health Organisation’s recommended ratio of at least four healthcare workers per 1,000 people.

In essence, some 80 per cent of Africa is currently experiencing medical staff shortages, due to high rates of healthcare professionals leaving to work in other countries, with the WHO estimating that the shortfall in such workers will reach about 6.1 million by 2030.

However, Afreximbank has been at the forefront of the drive to transform Africa’s healthcare landscape by facilitating the emergence of world-class medical infrastructure across the continent.

The 500-bed Abuja medical facility, which is scheduled to take off in June this year under the aegis of the AMCE, is expected to provide a full range of services, including diagnostics, nuclear medicine, surgery and post-surgical care.

It will operate in collaboration with King’s College Hospital, London, leveraging its diagnostic, clinical and capacity building expertise to become a world class healthcare institution.

During Africa Week organised by the African Leadership Centre (ALC) in the School of Global Affairs at KCL last week, Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chair of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, updated participants about the progress of the AMCE.

He said it would help develop Africa’s healthcare services as well as research into areas of medicine.

“With the support of King’s College London, this partnership holds the potential to transform Africa’s healthcare sector, delivering quality healthcare workers, doctors, nurses and scientists not only for Africa but for the world,” Prof. Oramah said.

“Together, we embark on a journey that not only bridges the healthcare gap but also redefines the standards of medical education in Africa.”

Prof ‘Funmi Olonisakin, Vice President (International, Engagement and Service) and Co-chair of the Board of King’s Global Health Partnerships, said KCL’s relationship with Prof. Oramah was established well over 10 years ago.

“And King’s partnership with Afreximbank, which I am certain will be one of Prof. Oramah’s lasting legacies, is an illustration of King’s vision to make the world a better place,” she said.

“Since our foundation, King’s has been deeply committed to serving the needs of society.

“Our expertise is a force for good.

“We have a long tradition of active engagement with the world and its most challenging problems, above and beyond what might be expected of a university.

“This commitment to service is embedded in our teaching, research and operations,” Prof. Olonisakin added.

Touching on the development of the AMCE, she explained: “In 2023 we had a scoping study, which explored opportunities for a long-term partnership between King’s and Afreximbank in parallel with the Abuja project with King’s College Hospital.

“Afreximbank had commissioned King’s College London to undertake a scoping study for the development of a new medical school, nursing school and research centre in Abuja, Nigeria.

“Afreximbank’s goal is to address the lack of high-quality healthcare in Africa using an integrated approach to healthcare education, research and training,” Prof. Olonisakin added.

By delivering world-class, lifesaving care to over 350,000 patients within its first five years, the Abuja AMCE facility will ensure that quality healthcare is no longer a privilege reserved for those who can afford to travel overseas, according to Prof. Oramah.

“It will create 3,000 jobs, stimulate intra-African trade in medical services and strengthen critical supply chains in pharmaceuticals and healthcare delivery.

“Most importantly, it will help Nigeria retain the over $1.1 billion lost annually to outbound medical tourism, redirecting those resources towards strengthening our own systems,” he added.

Source: GNA