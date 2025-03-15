Minority wants Vice President to join Parliament for budget debate

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority Caucus in Parliament, Friday made a formal request for Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to participate in the debate on the 2025 Budget, scheduled for Tuesday, March 18.

This invitation was based on Article 111 of the constitution, which grants the Vice President permission to take part in parliamentary proceedings.

According to Mr. Patrick Yaw Boamah, NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei Central, who made the request, said the Vice President’s extensive experience in the education sector would be valuable in shaping the government’s economic and financial policies.

“Mr. Speaker, the Business Committee has made allocation for Ministers of State leaving out the Vice President who has been very quiet, and it will be very important to have her in action on the floor to debate the President’s economic and financial policy, especially having been a former Minister of Education,” he stated.

Mr. Boamah further emphasised the significance of the Vice President’s participation, citing her historic position as the first female Vice President of Ghana adding, “Mr. Speaker, since she is permitted by the constitution to participate, I will want the Business Committee to amend the Business Paper and have a time allotted to the Vice President to be here.”

This request reflects the Minority’s desire for a more inclusive and representative debate on the 2025 Budget, leveraging the Vice President’s expertise to inform the government’s economic decisions.

Source: GNA