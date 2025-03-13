Ofori-Atta sues two police officers for raiding his residence

Mr Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta, former Finance Minister, has sued two police officers for leading a team to raid his residence at Labone in Accra.

Court documents cited by the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday named the officers as Deputy Superintendent of Police Bismark Boakye Ansah and Chief Inspector Mensah, also known as Sir Mensah.

The two are the defendants in the matter.

The former Minister, according to the documents, was seeking a declaration that the defendants’ entry and conduct of search on his property at Labone, on February 11, 2025, was “trespassory and a breach of plaintiff’s right to privacy,”

“The plaintiff is, therefore, seeking damages for trespass and aggravated damages for breach of privacy.”

“The Finance Minister is further seeking perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, whether by themselves, agents, assigns from entering his property or further breaching his privacy or repeating similar or other conduct against him.”

In his statement of claim, Mr Ofori-Atta held that on February 11, 2025 the defendants, together with some 12 others (thereafter collectively called the ‘raiding team’) without prior notice to the consent of him and bereft of any legal basis, entered his property and conducted an extensive search.

The “raiding team”, comprising the two defendants, nine military personnel carrying assault rifles and other menacing looking individuals in plain clothes, carried sidearms on their bodies, he said.

He said the “raiding team” did not produce any form of warrant nor indicate to his domestic staff the basis for the search but warned them to desist from using their mobile phones throughout the period of “unauthorised operation.”

The plaintiff said his domestic staff, with morbid fear, and intense trepidation, looked on helplessly as the team searched the nooks and crannies of his property.

He said a member of the team who doubled as a videographer, filmed with his cell phone all spaces in the property, including bedrooms, living areas, kitchen and other private spaces.

The plaintiff contended that his domestic staff were traumatised and had sustained varying degrees of severe shock as a result.

The ex-Finance Minister said the raid on his property, which gained notoriety both domestically and internationally, had not only exposed him to public ridicule, resentment and scorn, but also portrayed him as a criminal.

“This has negatively impacted my hard-earned reputation in the international community,” he said.

Plaintiff said his lawyers had sought confirmation from the offices of the National Intelligence Bureau, the Chief of Defence Staff, and the Inspector General of Police whether or not the “raiding team” acted at their instance and the purpose thereof, but “no response thereto has been received.”

Source: GNA