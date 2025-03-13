Ghana earns $48m from vegetable exports in 2024

Ghana recorded $48 million from vegetable exports in 2024, according to the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA).

This marked an increase from over $26 million worth of vegetable exports in 2023.

Mr. Raymond Rashid Kramer, Deputy Chief Executive Office of GEPA in charge of Human Resources and Administration, disclosed this on the sidelines of the Israel Embassy’s event, “Enhancing Ghana’s Vegetable Industry through Israel Agri-Teach Innovations.”

The event, organised by the Israel Embassy’s Economic and Trade Mission, brought together stakeholders in Ghana’s vegetable production sector.

They held an online meeting with Israeli farmers and technology innovators to explore ways to upscale farming and exports.

The discussions focused on addressing post-harvest losses, improving irrigation, tackling climate change impacts, increasing production yields, and meeting international standards and certifications.

Mr. Kramer noted that vegetable production presented a significant opportunity for export diversification and economic growth.

“While we have made significant strides, capturing niche markets in the EU, UK, and other major markets, we have only scratched the surface of our potential.

“The potential of Ghana’s vegetable industry is immense. With our favorable climate, strategic location, and hardworking farmers, we have all the ingredients needed for success,” he said.

Mr. Kramer noted that by leveraging Israel’s technological expertise and Ghana’s agricultural potential, local stakeholders would not only grow vegetables but also cultivate prosperity.

He said GEPA was ready to support stakeholders to improve their yields and exports by aligning them with the government’s 24-hour economic policy and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Mr. Roey Gilad, Ambassador of the State of Israel to Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, said agriculture would remain the backbone of Israel’s partnership with Ghana.

He said that new opportunities in the sector would be explored for support.

“We believe that Israel can offer some solutions that are relevant to some of your challenges, whether we are talking about drip irrigation or greenhouses, as part of the friendship,” he said.

Mr. Gilad stated that the aim was for the partnership’s benefits to be felt by farmers and stakeholders in the value chain.

He encouraged local farmers to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the engagement to improve agricultural production.

Dr. Felix Kamassah, President of the Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association of Ghana, said they hoped to learn and adapt climate-smart agriculture.

He said that this would help achieve year-round cultivation.

Dr. Kamassah highlighted the major challenges faced, including a lack of irrigation support and climate change impacts, which had affected yields over time.

He urged the government to create an enabling environment and support farmers by investing in irrigation facilities and smart agriculture technologies.

Source: GNA