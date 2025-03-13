State of the Nation Address – What Akufo-Addo said and what Mahama said

The beginning of this year 2025, Ghanaians had the opportunity to hear two State of the Nation Addresses (SONA)s, all delivered within a space of two months – in January and in February.

The outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo after eight years as president was handing over and had to give his last address on January 3. He painted a glorious picture of what he was leaving behind.

Then came the turn of incoming President John Mahama – becoming president for the second time after losing two elections, he had an opportunity to deliver his first address to the nation he was just taking charge of – he painted a gloomy picture.

We bring you below the two addresses.