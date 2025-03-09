Greater Accra and Bono regions ranked first with highest female status – GSS  

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) in a report has highlighted variations in the progress on Sustainable Development Goal 5, indicating that Greater Accra and Bono regions have most females with highest status.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, the GSS said the report presented findings from four key areas, including, empowerment, violence, harmful practices, and health and nutrition.

The report used data from the 2008, 2014, and 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Surveys (GDHS) to assess patterns and trends for seven indicators of women’s wellbeing.

Looking at secondary or higher education, informed decision-making, intimate partner violence, child marriage, teenage childbearing, facility delivery, and overweight or obese.

The report indicated that there was substantial variation across regions in the status of women for the indicators.

“Regional rankings across the seven indicators revealed that the Greater Accra and Bono regions are tied for first place as the highest ranked regions for female status while the Savannah Region was the region with the lowest average rank”, the report said.

The statement said across the seven indicators, Savannah Region, ranked 16th three times for secondary education, intimate partner violence and teenage childbearing.

It was followed by the North East which ranked 16th twice for informed decision-making and child marriage. The Northern and the Savannah regions were the only two which ranked in the bottom half for all seven indicators, meaning they did not rank higher than ninth for any indicator.

The Greater Accra was the only region to rank first more than once for secondary education, informed decision-making, child marriage and teenage childbearing.

The findings also highlighted persistent disparities between males and females for the three indicators where there was comparable data for males.

In all, five regions recorded double-digit differences in the percentage of persons with secondary education or higher by sex, led by the North East at a 17.4 percentage point gap.

The disparity by sex in the prevalence of child marriage ranged from 23.2 percentage points in the North East Region to 9.5 percentage points in the Greater Accra Region.

The Ashanti Region with 6.1 percentage points recorded the largest sex disparity in the prevalence of overweight and obesity with five other regions recording differences of more than 30.0 percentage points.

Source: GNA