China maintains positive, open stance on promoting global peace  

The Chinese Government has intensified its efforts to collaborate with global leaders to advance a stable and orderly multipolar world.

Mr. Wang Yi, China’s Foreign Minister, stated that promoting mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation was essential for the world to overcome emerging geopolitical conflicts.

He noted that the growing global political and socio-economic challenges must be addressed jointly for the benefit of humanity, while speaking at a news conference on China’s foreign policy and diplomatic relations in Beijing.

The event took place during the Third Session of the 14th National People’s Congress, an important occasion to evaluate the country’s development agenda and outline future policies.

Faced with a complex and volatile international environment, the People’s Republic of China reiterated its commitment to a world that embraces peace, stability, and progress.

The country expressed its willingness to foster cooperation between nations, particularly within the framework of global treaties.

“China surely will move steadily on its path and work on building its circle of friends, working together to meet challenges posed by uncertainties,” Mr. Wang assured.

Amid rising global conflicts and regional tensions, which have reached their highest levels since the Second World War, the United Nations (UN) has expressed concern over the grave threats to humanity’s existence, as highlighted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The UN has warned that world peace is now under serious threat, with people’s sense of safety and security at an all-time low in nearly every country.

It is estimated that around two billion people, a quarter of humanity, are living in areas affected by conflicts.

Mr. Wang assured that the Chinese people remained steadfast in their commitment to advancing a community of shared future for mankind.

Under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China has sought to strengthen cooperation, aiming to safeguard world peace and stability while pursuing its own development goals.

Mr. Wang emphasized the importance of global leaders working together to overcome confrontation, stressing that the Cold War should not be allowed to resurface.

The conference also addressed major global issues, including China’s pursuit of an equal, orderly multipolar world, Sino-US relations, the Israel-Palestine conflict, the One-China principle, Sino-Africa relations, China’s visa-free policy for selected European countries, and China-Russia relations.

