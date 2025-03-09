Attorney-General nominates three to serve on General Legal Council

Dr Dominic Akurutinga Ayine, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, has in accordance with Section 1(2) of the Legal Profession Act, 1960, nominated three persons to serve on the General Legal Council.

The trio are Mr Francis Xavier Sosu, Member of

Parliament for Madina, Mrs Clara Beeri Kasser Tee, Lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law and Dr Abdul Bassit Aziz Bamba, Senior Lecturer, University of Ghana.

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice in a letter addressed to the Chief Justice, noted that the President had been duly informed of the nomination of three persons.

Source: GNA