Sunyani Technical University admits over 4,000 fresh students for 2024/2025 academic year The Sunyani Technical University (STU) has admitted 4,222 fresh students to pursue various programmes for the 2024/2025 academic year.

Comprising 2,756 males and 1,466 females, the fresher will pursue Higher National Diploma (HND), undergraduate and graduate programmes.

Addressing the 29th matriculation ceremony of the university in Sunyani, Professor Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, the Vice Chancellor of STU, said 111 of the students would graduate and 3,861 students undergraduate, with 430 of them pursuing HND programmes.

He said 2,724 of them had been enrolled in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes, and 1,498 of the students were pursuing programmes in humanities.

Prof Adinkrah-Appiah said the admission of the new students for the academic year represented a significant increase of 25.6 percent, compared to the previous academic year’s admission of 3,362 students.

He attributed the increase in enrolment partly to “a sustained visibility strategy” undertaken by the university and aimed at promoting the newly introduced TVET programmes.

“Enhancing the patronage of industry-driven programmes will lead to the production of highly skilled graduates”, Prof Adinkrah-Appiah stated, and saying, stressing the commitment of the institution to churn out graduates well-equipped and positioned to secure formal employment or to establish their own businesses.

The Vice Chancellor said the STU had received accreditation from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission to run 12 Masters of Technology programmes, 30 Bachelor of Technology, 22 HND, five diploma, and eight non-tertiary programmes.

Prof Adinkrah-Appiah urged the fresh students to learn hard as the university offered hands-on-practical programmes tailored to meet the needs of industry.

Source: GNA