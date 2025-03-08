Court grants farmers in multiple land sale case bail

The Amasaman Circuit Court has granted two farmers GH¢50,000.00 bail with two sureties each, in an alleged multiple land sale case.

Solomon Armah Tagoe, 74 and David Nii Lantei Lamptey, 62, are accused of defrauding a bar operator under the pretext of securing him a parcel of land.

Tagoe and Lamptey, both farmers pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to defraud and defrauding Augustine Tetteh, the bar operator.

The Court presided over by Ms Enid Marful-Sau ordered their sureties to produce their valid national identity cards to the Court’s Registry.

Tagoe and Lamptey would make their next appearance on April 2, 2025.

Tetteh is the Complainant and a bar operator, resident at Bubuashie whilst Tagoe and Lamptey were residents of Adeiso and Nsakina in the Eastern Region, respectively, Police Chief Inspector Salifu Nashiru told the Court.

Somewhere in 2014, Tagoe and Lamptey sold a piece of land at Dome Sarpeiman at GH¢7,000.00 to Tetteh and he started putting up store footings on the land, but someone claimed ownership of the same land with a land title.

Chief Inspector Nashiru said Tetteh, the Complainant, informed Tagoe and Lamptey, the accused persons, about the development. However, they later relocated him to a different plot of land and another person also came and claimed ownership of the said land, the Court was told.

He said a report was made to Adjen Kotoku Police, leading to the arrest of the accused persons.

After police investigations they were charged with the offence.

Source: GNA