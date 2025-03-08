Public advised to renew NHIS card before emergencies

Ms Linda Acquah, the Tema Metropolitan Director of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has advised the public not to wait until they have medical emergencies before rushing to renew their National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) membership.

Ms Acquah said most people wait and rush to renew their membership when in an emergency, a situation she said could fail them.

She explained that renewal often takes about a month to take effect; therefore, it is advisable to do renewal on time.

She gave the advice during the Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate’s 2024 Annual Performance Review.

She appealed to the health officials to educate clients about the renewal of their cards, adding that the cards could be renewed on the ‘My NHIS App’ without visiting their offices. “Registration and renewal have become very simple with the use of the My NHIS App. There is no need to come to our office. Download and use the Ghana Card to register; no need for a picture and fingerprint,” she stated.

Ms. Acquah acknowledged that a few facilities were having challenges accepting the NHIS card due to the software they were using, which she said was not able to accept the needed code.

She urged such facilities to upgrade their systems to be able to accept the code, explaining that the ‘My NHIS App’ generates a 10-digit code, which the old systems are unable to pick, therefore the need for an upgrade to the current system.

