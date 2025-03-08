Parliament approves Minister of State in-charge of Public Sector Reforms and six deputy ministers

The Parliament of Ghana on Friday approved the Minister of State in-charge of Public Sector Reforms and six deputy ministers of President John Dramani Mahama’s administration after undergoing rigorous vetting and consideration.

This was after Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, the Deputy Chairman of Parliament’s Appointment Committee had presented its report to the plenary.

Those approved included Madam Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, Minister of State in-charge of Public Sector Reforms, Thomas Nyarko-Ampem, Deputy Minister for Finance, Ebenezer Oklettey Terlabi, Deputy Minister of the Interior, and Dr Clement Abas Apaak, Deputy Minister for Education.

The rest are John Kofi Setor Dumelo, Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, Samson Ahi, Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, and Richard Gyan-Mensah, Deputy Minister for Energy and Green Transition.

Source: GNA