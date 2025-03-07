Ghana president tells youth economic future is in their hands

Young Ghanaians must step up, seize government’s opportunities, and contribute to building a self-sufficient nation. Ghana’s economic future is in your hands, President John Dramani Mahama said at the 68th Independence Day Anniversary on Thursday.

He said agriculture remained Ghana’s biggest opportunity to reducing import dependency, and with the over two-billion US dollars spent annually on food imports, government’s Agriculture for Economic Transformation Agenda (AETA) was structured to strengthen local agribusiness and ensure food security.

The Feed Ghana Programme, President Mahama noted, would also drive mass food production and stabilise prices, while the Poultry Farm-to-Table Initiative would boost domestic production and processing to directly address the nation’s 95 per cent reliance on imported poultry.

The success of these policies, he said, depended on active citizen participation, particularly from young people.

The AgriNext Programme would equip 30,000 youth with land, training, and agribusiness opportunities.

As part of measures to boost agriculture and ensure food security, President Mahama said Farmer Service Centres in every district would provide access to mechanisation, quality seeds, and fertilisers to boost local food production.

“This is a defining moment but policies alone, no matter how well-couched, will not change our reality, action will. As your president, I am taking the necessary actions to create growth opportunities and enhance our economic independence,” he added.

Ghana’s independence is the single most important event in the country’s history as it set the stage for nationhood. It lit the flames of independence in sub-Saharan Africa by inspiring other countries, yoked to colonial exploitation, to seek self-determination.

Source: GNA