Mahama visits three neighbouring Sahelian countries

President John Dramani Mahama will at the weekend travel to three-Sahelian countries- Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

A source at the seat of government told the Ghana News Agency that the President would be visiting Bamako, Mali on Saturday, March 8, Niamey, Niger on Sunday, March 10 and Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

The source said the visit was a continuation of President Mahama’s visits to neighbouring countries to consolidate Ghana’s good neighbourliness policy.

“The visit to the three Sahel countries that are at loggerheads with ECOWAS is instructive as it will contribute to efforts towards reconciling the three countries and ECOWAS,” the source added.

Source: GNA