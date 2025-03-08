Fuel dominates Ghana’s imports for 2024 – GSS

A recent report by the Ghana Statistical Service reveals that 10 products accounted for a third (33.4 per cent) of all imports into Ghana in 2024, with diesel and petrol topping the list.

The highest import value was recorded for diesel – automotive gas oil (AGO) for Tema Oil Refinery, amounting to GH¢28.9 billion.

This was followed by light oils, motor spirit, super, with a value of GH¢24.1 billion.

Other significant imports included self-propelled bulldozers with a 360 revolving superstructure (GH¢6.2 billion), cement clinkers (GH¢4.8 billion), and used vehicles with engine capacity between 1500cc and 3000cc (GH¢4.2 billion).

The report also highlighted the trade surplus of GH¢32.1 billion that Ghana recorded through intra-African trade in 2024, compared to GH¢20.7 billion in 2023.

